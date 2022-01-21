SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

