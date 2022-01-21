Shard Reaches One Day Volume of $178,413.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $178,413.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

