Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 1,783,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

