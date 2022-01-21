SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $112,783.83 and approximately $104.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,643.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.86 or 0.07127691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00317610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00867440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00071555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00473628 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00259622 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

