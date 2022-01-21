Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $513,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

