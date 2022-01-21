Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.65) on Friday. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.98 million and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About OnTheMarket
