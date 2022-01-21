Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.65) on Friday. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.98 million and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

