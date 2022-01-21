Showcase (SHO) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $114,142.69 and $65,767.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

