ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Cap of $32,250.71

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $32,250.71 and approximately $695.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

