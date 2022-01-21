Shyft Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $596,796.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Shyft Network has a market cap of $86.75 million and approximately $596,796.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,534,002 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

