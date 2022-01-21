Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $235.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006266 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

