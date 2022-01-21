Signet Jewelers Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 74.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

