Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

