Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 11.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.90. 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

