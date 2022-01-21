Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $109.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

