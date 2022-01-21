Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.20. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 16,714 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

