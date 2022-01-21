Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 9.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 1,425,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,603,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.
