Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.23

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $150,680.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.26 or 0.07284616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.60 or 0.99846875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

