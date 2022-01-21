Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

SWKS traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

