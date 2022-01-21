SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

SLG opened at $75.82 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Shares of SL Green Realty are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

