Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.09. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 139,032 shares changing hands.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

