SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0019

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $259,186.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

