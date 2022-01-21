Smartlands Network Price Hits $3.24 on Top Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00008971 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $59,989.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.