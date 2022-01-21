Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $275,937.00 and $9,676.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

