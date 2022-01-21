Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock.

SNMRF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

