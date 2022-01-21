Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.53.

SNOW stock opened at $279.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average is $315.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

