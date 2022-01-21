Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Stock Position Cut by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

