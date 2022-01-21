SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

