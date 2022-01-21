SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

