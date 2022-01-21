SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.38.

Shares of SEDG traded down $8.53 on Friday, hitting $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,983. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

