Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

