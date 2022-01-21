Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 6,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.