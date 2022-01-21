SOTA Finance (SOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $369.00

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $254,823.94 and approximately $369.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006008 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

