South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.07

South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($3.08). South32 shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 584,623 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

