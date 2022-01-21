Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBSI stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

