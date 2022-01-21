Sovryn (SOV) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00015804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $119.50 million and approximately $571,814.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,860,578 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

