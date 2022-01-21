Space Cow Boy One Day Trading Volume Hits $550.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.28 or 0.00028299 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $335,569.88 and approximately $550.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.