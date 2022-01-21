SpaceChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $161,088.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. SpaceChain has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $161,088.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Token (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 392,257,016 coins and its circulating supply is 308,180,533 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain . SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build an open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space. SpaceChain has adopted a dual token model – ERC-20 and QRC-20 — to expand their footprint and engage with additional communities of developers. The QRC-20 SPC token and ERC-20 SPC token will have a 1:1 swap exchange rate. The token supply that will be circulating will remain at 1,000,000,000 SPC. The QRC-20 SPC tokens and ERC-20 SPC tokens will remain interchangeable through authorized wallet services. This page refers to the ERC-20 version. After the swap, some exchanges such as CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX started trade ERC-20 SPC tokens while others continued trading QRC-20 SPC tokens. ERC-20 SPC token is fully compatible with Ethereum Decentralised Finance (DeFi) products capable of automating enforceable agreements in a highly immutable, permissionless system facilitated by smart contracts. Existing ERC-20 SPC token (v1) holders can opt to upgrade their tokens on a one-to-one basis at any time with any volume, in a seamless and secure process managed by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. The upgrade takes the SPC tokens (v1) and mints the exact same number of SPC tokens (v2). During the upgrade process, the tokens (v1) are either burnt or sent to the null address 0x0 to ensure permanent removal of the annulled tokens. Holders of QRC-20 SPC tokens can upgrade to the DeFi-compatible SPC token (v2) by filling in this form. SpaceChain (QRC-20) can be found here. “

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars.

