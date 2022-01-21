SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.