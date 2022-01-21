SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

