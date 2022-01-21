SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

