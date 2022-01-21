SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 2.7%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.46. 34,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 38,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.