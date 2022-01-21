Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00190566 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00400680 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

