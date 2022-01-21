Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,369.11 and $2.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00312855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

