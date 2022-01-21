Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.63 and traded as low as C$42.81. Spin Master shares last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 23,270 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

