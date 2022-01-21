Splintershards Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Splintershards has a market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005014 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010039 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

