Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.68% of Spok worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Spok by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 174.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 915,916 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.61 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

