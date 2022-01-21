Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,601 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 217.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 198,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

