SpringWorks Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.65. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.