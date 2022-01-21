Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,051,840.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 1,325,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

