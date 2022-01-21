Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,623 shares of company stock worth $14,009,470. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.